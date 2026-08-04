Malaysian ruling bloc party to review role in government on Aug 16

Malaysia's Democratic Action Party will decide on August 16 whether to continue serving in the government amid declining support and criticism over corruption and racial issues.

Reuters | Updated: 04-08-2026 07:59 IST | Created: 04-08-2026 07:59 IST
Malaysian ruling bloc party to review role in government on Aug 16
Anwar Ibrahim
  • Country:
  • Malaysia

A key party in ​Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s government ​will decide on August 16 ‌on ​whether its leaders should continue to serve in the administration, its chief said. The Democratic Action Party (DAP), the ‌largest party in the ruling bloc and popular among ethnic minorities and progressive voters, has seen declining support amid backlash over the government's handling of corruption cases ‌and racial and religious issues, as well as concerns over the government's commitment ‌to promised reforms. On Saturday, Anwar's Pakatan Harapan coalition was defeated in the third regional election in a row, which also saw Transport Minister and DAP Secretary-General Anthony Loke lose his ⁠seat ​in the Negeri Sembilan ⁠state legislature after 13 years. Loke said late on Monday that around 4,000 delegates attending DAP’s ⁠national congress this month will vote by secret ballot on a motion on whether ​the party should remain in government positions for the remainder of the ⁠current parliamentary term.

DAP currently has five ministers and seven deputy ministers in Malaysia's cabinet. “(The vote will decide) ⁠our ​participation in the government — that means whether or not we remain as the front bench,” Loke said.

The outcome would not affect the ⁠party's support for Anwar or membership in the Pakatan bloc, he added. The next general ⁠election is ⁠not due until early 2028, though Anwar has said that he may call for snap elections if divisions within his ‌administration continue ‌to widen.

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