Russian strikes in Kyiv region kill 14, damage warehouses, responders say

Russian strikes on Ukraine's capital Kyiv killed 14 people, injured 27, and damaged warehouses, with search and rescue operations ongoing after the overnight assault.

Reuters | Updated: 05-08-2026 10:41 IST | Created: 05-08-2026 10:41 IST
Russian strikes in Kyiv region kill 14, damage warehouses, responders say
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Russian strikes around Ukraine's capital of Kyiv killed fourteen people, injured 27 and damaged warehouses overnight, emergency service officials said on the Telegram ‌messaging app. Air raid alerts lasted for more than an hour across the capital of 3 million, where the military administration said seven sites were pummelled in an assault that began after midnight.

Authorities said one person died, 24 were ‌injured and buildings damaged in several areas of Kyiv. "There may still be people under the rubble," ‌Mayor Vitali Klitschko wrote on Telegram after rescuers pulled two people from the ruins of a warehouse near the city centre that was destroyed in the attack.

"Search and rescue operations are proceeding." An ambulance driver was among the 24 injured, four of them still ⁠in critical ​condition, he added.

On Wednesday, ⁠the Russian defence ministry said it had hit logistic hubs and supply centers in Kyiv and surrounding areas, accusing them of being ⁠used for military purposes. Klitschko said the attack set off fires in warehouses and storage areas, but initial reports that ​a 20-storey apartment building was ablaze proved inaccurate.

A large fire broke out on the city's outskirts, ⁠he said, and debris from a fallen missile landed beside a residential building. The Kyiv military administration said the attack caused an ammonia leak ⁠that ​emergency crews were tackling.

Reuters witnesses heard explosions throughout the city. Klitschko said air defence units scrambled to repel the assault. Russia has stepped up attacks on Kyiv in recent weeks, with several in the past ⁠month. In Russia, Ukraine hit a logistics hub of Russian online retailer Wildberries, adding to more than a ⁠dozen it has damaged ⁠recently.

Reuters could not independently verify all the reports. Russia and Ukraine deny targeting civilians in the war triggered by Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

TRENDING

1
Rugby-All Blacks hooker Bell ruled out of South Africa tour, Slater called up

Rugby-All Blacks hooker Bell ruled out of South Africa tour, Slater called u...

New Zealand
2
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks move higher on Wall Street lead, oil steady

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks move higher on Wall Street lead, oil steady

United States
3
Swimming-Australia's Cooper steps down from leadership group after Commonwealth Games no-show

Swimming-Australia's Cooper steps down from leadership group after Commonwea...

Australia
4
Wildfires near Spokane destroy more than 700 buildings, force 64,000 to flee

Wildfires near Spokane destroy more than 700 buildings, force 64,000 to flee

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Digital Reach, Delayed Returns: What Fintech Adoption Means for Asian Banks

Economic Complexity Could Help Sub-Saharan Africa Grow More Sustainably

Rising Urban Heat Could Shrink South Asia's Economy Without Urgent Climate Action: World Bank

Why Bangladesh's Green Economy Needs Better Skills Before It Can Deliver Climate Goals

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026