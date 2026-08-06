UK targets ships and banks with new Russia sanctions
Britain has imposed new sanctions on Russian ships, banks, and industrial companies to disrupt oil revenue flowing to Moscow and fund its war against Ukraine.
- Country:
- Russia
Britain announced new sanctions targeting Russian ships, banks and industrial companies on Thursday, in its latest effort to disrupt the oil revenue flowing to Moscow which could be used to fund Russia's war against Ukraine.
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Russia says it hit three vessels near Ukraine's Odesa and in Chornomorsk, Interfax reports