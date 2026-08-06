Russia says it has hit logistic hub in Kyiv region with drones, Interfax reports

​Russia's ‌Defence Ministry ​has published footage ‌showing the aftermath of drone strikes ‌on a logistics ‌centre in the Kyiv region, ⁠the ​Interfax ⁠news agency reported on Thursday.

The ⁠ministry said ​on Wednesday that Russian ⁠forces had ⁠hit logistic ​hubs and supply centres ⁠in Ukraine's capital ⁠and ⁠the surrounding region.