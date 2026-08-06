Russia says it has hit logistic hub in Kyiv region with drones, Interfax reports
Russia's Defence Ministry has released footage of drone strikes on a logistics centre in the Kyiv region, following claims of targeting Ukrainian supply hubs.
- Country:
- Russia
Russia's Defence Ministry has published footage showing the aftermath of drone strikes on a logistics centre in the Kyiv region, the Interfax news agency reported on Thursday.
The ministry said on Wednesday that Russian forces had hit logistic hubs and supply centres in Ukraine's capital and the surrounding region.