Trump suggests Fauci should be prosecuted

U.S. President Donald ​Trump on Thursday suggested ​that Dr. Anthony Fauci ‌should ​be prosecuted, hours after Republican Senator Rand Paulo said that he would ‌ask the Justice Department to do so. Paul said he wanted action after Fauci refused to answer questions about the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fauci, ‌who led the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases ‌for 38 years, became the face of the response and a primary target of anger over measures taken against a virus that ⁠killed more ​than 1.1 ⁠million Americans. When asked if the Justice Department should prosecute Fauci, Trump ⁠told reporters that former aides Peter Navarro and Steve Bannon had ​faced similar action "over something that essentially was never prosecuted before, ⁠and there are sort of telltale signs of similarity."

The Republican president ⁠added: "When ​you see that happen, you sort of say maybe he should (be prosecuted). What he did is far more ⁠serious than a lot of crimes, frankly." Paul's demand followed a ⁠hearing last ⁠week where Fauci invoked his constitutional right against self-incrimination more than 100 times.