Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Congo tests passengers after boat that carried suspected Ebola case intercepted near Kinshasa

Congolese health authorities were screening more than 300 people travelling on a river boat intercepted near Kinshasa on Thursday after the death of a passenger suspected of having Ebola raised concerns the virus may have spread on board, officials said. Authorities ​deployed a mobile laboratory to the vessel after it was stopped in Maluku, around 65 km (40 miles) upstream from the capital on Wednesday.

US Senate confirms Schwartz as CDC director

The U.S. Senate on Wednesday confirmed Dr. Erica Schwartz as director ​of the U.S. CDC, handing the Trump administration a rare win after repeated failed attempts to fill top health posts. Schwartz, President Donald Trump's third pick to ‌run the Centers for Disease ​Control and Prevention, was confirmed 51-44. She will be the first permanent CDC director since Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. last year fired Trump's second pick, Susan Monarez, after less than a month over a clash on vaccine policy.

US FDA approves Replimune's skin cancer drug after prior rejections

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved Replimune's drug for a difficult-to-treat form of skin cancer, the company said on Thursday, giving the biotech firm its first marketed product after multiple regulatory setbacks. Replimune was seeking accelerated approval for RP1, now known as Tudriqev, in combination with Bristol Myers Squibb's immunotherapy, Opdivo, in advanced melanoma in patients whose tumors grew despite prior treatment.

Lilly beats estimates on resilient demand for injectable GLP-1 drugs, widens gap with Novo

Sales of Eli Lilly's Zepbound and Mounjaro injectable weight-loss and ‌diabetes drugs soared during the second quarter, easily beating Wall Street estimates and widening the gap with Danish rival Novo Nordisk. The trillion-dollar company also posted better-than-expected quarterly results and raised its full-year revenue forecast, and its shares were up 3.6%.

Why Congo's Ebola outbreak is spreading faster than previous epidemics

The Ebola epidemic in Democratic Republic of Congo is on track to surpass 4,000 cases this week and has been described as the fastest spreading on record since it was officially declared in May. It is already the world's second-largest epidemic after West Africa's 2014-16 outbreak in Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone, when the World Health Organization recorded more than 28,000 cases and 11,000 deaths.

McKesson raises annual profit forecast on strong growth in specialty drug business

Drug distributor McKesson on Wednesday raised its annual profit forecast after beating first-quarter earnings estimates, on strength in its oncology and specialty drug businesses. The company now expects fiscal 2027 adjusted profit to be in the range of $44.20 to $45 per share, from its previous projection of $43.80 to $44.60 per share. Analysts were expecting a profit of $44.26 per share, according to data compiled by LSEG.

Medicover to sell ‌India hospital business to KKR for €1.2 billion

Swedish healthcare provider Medicover agreed on Thursday to sell its India hospital business to funds managed by global investment firm KKR for €1.2 billion ($1.39 billion). Medicover said the deal would help it focus strategically and operationally on Poland, Germany and Romania.

US cyclosporiasis probe linked to lettuce widens to 15 states

U.S. health authorities have widened their probe into a cyclosporiasis outbreak tied to iceberg lettuce from central Mexico after detecting cases in six additional states, raising the total to 15 states, the ‌FDA and CDC said on Wednesday. The newly linked states are Missouri, Arkansas, Iowa, Nebraska, New Hampshire and North Carolina, the source said.

Exclusive-'No discussions' over AstraZeneca-Bristol Myers deal, senior source says

There are "no discussions" ongoing between AstraZeneca and Bristol Myers Squibb over a potential deal, a senior source close to the matter told Reuters on Wednesday, quashing the prospect of a mooted mega merger between the drugmakers. "There is no deal between AstraZeneca and BMS. There never was a deal to be done, and there are no discussions between the companies," said the source, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Michigan eases lettuce advice as state health department says cyclosporiasis reports decline

Michigan health officials on Thursday advised residents to resume eating lettuce and salad greens, citing a slowdown in new cyclosporiasis infections, after reporting 12,485 cases linked to the outbreak, up 267 cases from a day earlier. The worst of the outbreak has occurred in Michigan, which reported the first two deaths associated with the outbreak, saying both individuals had significant underlying health conditions.

Teva seeks to keep Israel ties from jury, cites Gaza war

Teva Pharmaceuticals has asked a U.S. judge to prevent insurer Humana from telling jurors it is an Israeli company at a major drug price-fixing trial, arguing that strong public views over the Gaza war could prejudice proceedings and affect its ability to receive ⁠a fair hearing. In a filing in ​a federal court in Philadelphia on Wednesday, Tel Aviv-based Teva said its national origins have no bearing on whether it took part in an alleged ⁠conspiracy to inflate generic drug prices, the central claim in the litigation.

US wellness shot brand Dose explores sale, sources say

Supplements brand Dose, which makes daily liquid shots, is exploring a sale that could value the company at close to $1 billion, according to people familiar with the matter. The privately held company, based in Miami, is working with investment bank Perella Weinberg Partners on the sale process, said the people, who requested anonymity since the matter is private. Dose is profitable and generates over $200 million of annual revenue, they said.

US FDA approves first mRNA flu shot from Moderna

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved Moderna's flu vaccine for ⁠people aged 50 and older, the company said on Wednesday, marking the first approval of a messenger RNA-based vaccine for seasonal flu. The shot, mFlusiva, was given a traditional approval for adults aged 50 to 64, and an accelerated approval for those 65 years and older.

Mexican jalapenos tied to Salmonella outbreak in 27 US states

U.S. health officials are investigating a Salmonella outbreak linked to Mexican jalapeno peppers that has sickened 345 people in 27 states, prompting supplier Coast Citrus Distributors to recall peppers sent to restaurants including Chipotle Mexican Grill and QDOBA. Both the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) ​said 36 hospitalizations and no deaths have been reported, while the investigation remains ongoing.

Amazon Pharmacy offers weight-loss drugs for $50 a month through Medicare bridge program

Amazon's pharmacy unit said on Thursday it would offer weight-loss drugs to eligible Medicare beneficiaries for $50 a month through a new federal program created to expand access to the highly sought-after treatments. The company said it would automate eligibility checks, prior authorization and billing, while offering home delivery and in-store pickup, to help patients access the drugs ⁠faster and reduce the administrative burden.

Glanbia hikes profit forecast as weight-loss drugs boost demand for protein products

Nutrition supplement maker Glanbia hiked its full-year profit forecast on Thursday following bumper demand for its protein products, including from customers using them in tandem with weight-loss drugs. The Irish company expects adjusted earnings per share growth of 17% to 20% at constant currencies this year after EPS jumped 30% in the first half. It had guided in late April that it would hit the upper end of a 7% to 11% range.

Republican US Senator Rand Paul will ask Justice Department to prosecute Fauci

Republican U.S. Senator Rand Paul said on Thursday he would ask the Justice Department to prosecute ⁠Dr. Anthony ​Fauci for refusing to answer questions about the COVID-19 pandemic after a Senate committee voted to hold the former top infectious disease official in contempt of Congress. The early morning vote by the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, which Paul chairs, went on party lines with Republicans in favor and Democrats opposed. The resolution accuses Fauci, 85, of failing to obey a congressional subpoena.

Roche launches two new cyclospora tests as US outbreak widens

Roche said on Thursday it launched two new tests to detect cyclospora, as U.S. cyclosporiasis cases climbed to record levels this year making the foodborne-illness outbreak one of the largest in the country's recent history. The Swiss healthcare company is collaborating with its subsidiary, TIB MOLBIOL, for supply of the tests.

Tarsus to expand eye disease pipeline with up to $800 million Alkeus acquisition

Eye drugmaker Tarsus Pharmaceuticals said on Thursday it would acquire privately held Alkeus Pharmaceuticals in a cash-and-stock deal worth up to $800 million, adding an experimental oral therapy for a rare inherited retinal disorder with no approved U.S. treatment to its pipeline. The deal includes an upfront payment of about $450 million, comprising $270 ⁠million in cash and $180 million in Tarsus common stock, the companies said.

Zoetis cuts annual forecasts as pet healthcare demand slows

Animal health company Zoetis cut its annual forecasts on Thursday after missing Wall Street estimates for second-quarter revenue, as softer demand for pet healthcare products and increased competition weighed. Shares of the company were down about 3% in premarket trading.

US Senator Paul will refer Fauci to DOJ following contempt vote -CNN

U.S. Senator Rand Paul said he would refer Dr. Anthony Fauci to the Justice Department on ⁠Thursday after a panel he chairs voted to hold him in contempt of Congress, CNN reported. The Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee approved a referral pushed ⁠by Paul, a longtime Fauci antagonist, on a party-line vote, with Republicans in favor and Democrats opposed, after the former top U.S. infectious disease official refused to answer questions last week about his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Merck raises 2026 profit guidance, beats quarterly estimates

Germany's Merck KGaA raised its 2026 core profit guidance and beat quarterly expectations on Thursday, helped by continued strong demand for semiconductor materials and drug production supplies. The diversified family-controlled group said it expects adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of between 5.9 billion euros and 6.3 billion euros ($6.8 billion-$7.3 billion) in 2026, up from previous guidance of between 5.7 billion euros and 6.1 billion euros.

Kenvue misses quarterly estimates as inflation, tariffs squeeze margins

Kenvue narrowly missed Wall Street estimates for second-quarter results on Thursday as inflation, tariffs and currency-related ‌costs squeezed margins. The consumer-health company, currently in the midst of a $40 billion buyout by Kimberly-Clark, expects the ‌deal to close in the fourth quarter of 2026.

Novavax raises annual revenue forecast as licensing bets offset weak vaccine demand

Novavax raised its annual revenue forecast on Thursday, banking on payments related to the vaccine maker's licensing and supply agreements. The Maryland-based company is focusing on licensing its ​protein-based vaccine platform and Matrix-M adjuvant, while cutting costs and moving away from direct vaccine sales to restore growth and profitability.