New Zealand Raises $702m From Early Monetisation of Chorus Debt

The New Zealand Government is set to receive about $702 million after signing binding agreements to monetise debt it holds in telecommunications company Chorus, freeing up capital that can be directed towards roads, hospitals, schools and other infrastructure projects.

Finance Minister Nicola Willis and Infrastructure Minister Chris Bishop confirmed the transaction, which involves interest-free loans provided to Chorus between 2012 and 2023 to support the rollout of fibre broadband across New Zealand. The loans carried a book value of $642 million, with the Government choosing to realise their current value rather than wait until 2036 for full repayment.

Crown Secures More Than $60m Above Book Value

The transaction is expected to generate net proceeds of approximately $702 million for the Crown, representing a gain of more than $60 million compared with the loans' book value.

The Government first announced plans to pursue early monetisation in December 2025, after the fibre rollout had been completed. The network investment has expanded access to high-speed broadband across the country, giving households and businesses greater ability to communicate, work and use online services.

Willis said holding the loans until their final repayment date was no longer considered the best use of Crown capital when their value could be unlocked earlier and invested elsewhere.

Proceeds Directed Towards New Infrastructure

The $702 million in proceeds had already been anticipated in Budget 2026, allowing the Government to support additional infrastructure spending without waiting another decade for the Chorus loans to be fully repaid.

Projects supported by the Government's wider infrastructure investment include the Cambridge to Piarere Road of National Significance, hospital upgrades and hundreds of new classrooms.

Bishop said New Zealand's infrastructure deficit means public investment needs to be used efficiently, with capital directed towards projects that can improve living standards and support economic growth.

Investor Protections Designed to Improve Sale Value

Ministers have agreed that NIFFCo can provide investors with limited protection against certain unlikely risks as part of the transaction. The Government expects this arrangement to help secure better value from the monetisation and increase the amount available for reinvestment.

The approach reflects a broader strategy of recycling Crown capital once an investment has achieved its original purpose, rather than leaving funds tied up in mature assets when they could finance newer infrastructure priorities.

Chorus Ownership and Services Remain Unchanged

The Government stressed that the Ultra-Fast Broadband securities involved in the transaction are not ordinary Chorus shares, meaning their monetisation will not alter the ownership of the telecommunications company. Chorus will continue to own and operate its existing assets and provide its services, with the transaction focused on the Crown's financial interest created through the earlier broadband funding programme. The Government sees the deal as a way of turning a completed public investment into fresh capital, giving it additional funding for infrastructure while securing a return above the debt's recorded book value.