Fadnavis Supports RSS Chief's Call for Inclusivity with Gen Z

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis endorsed RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's remarks on Gen Z and Gen Alpha, praising their questioning nature and dialogue-driven protests. Bhagwat emphasized inclusivity and understanding among younger generations. The discussion comes amidst debates on student protests and government actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-08-2026 17:45 IST | Created: 07-08-2026 17:45 IST
Fadnavis Supports RSS Chief's Call for Inclusivity with Gen Z
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis (Photo: Maharashtra CMO). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed support on Friday for Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat's comments regarding Generations Z and Alpha. Highlighting that Bhagwat's message transcends political divides, Fadnavis urged both ruling and opposition parties to heed the call for unity.

During a press interaction, Fadnavis asserted that Bhagwat's appeal was national in scope. He remarked, 'Whether ruling or opposition, Bhagwat's insights are beneficial for our nation and all its citizens.' Bhagwat, in his interaction with youth at an IIMUN event, stressed open dialogue and discouraged labeling protesters as 'anti-national.'

Bhagwat noted that the new generation is more inclined to question and seek reasoned answers, contributing to a more transparent society. Meanwhile, Fadnavis confirmed the state government's initiative to curb radicalizing publications while advancing a significant farm loan waiver benefiting millions of farmers.

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