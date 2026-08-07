Global Health Updates: Ebola, Skin Cancer Breakthroughs, and New Vaccine Approvals

The latest health news includes Congo's efforts to screen for Ebola, the FDA's approval of a new skin cancer drug, and modern advancements like Moderna's mRNA flu vaccine. Additionally, Medicover's strategic sale of its India hospital business and the exploration of a sale by U.S. wellness brand Dose mark shifts in the health sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-08-2026 18:31 IST | Created: 07-08-2026 18:31 IST
Global Health Updates: Ebola, Skin Cancer Breakthroughs, and New Vaccine Approvals
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  • Country:
  • Democratic Republic of the Congo

Congolese health authorities are conducting screenings on over 300 passengers from a riverboat near Kinshasa as Ebola fears arise following a passenger's death. Officials have responded with a mobile lab to contain potential virus spread.

The FDA has approved Replimune's new skin cancer treatment, overcoming previous regulatory hurdles. The drug, now marketed as Tudriqev, offers a combination therapy with Opdivo for difficult advanced melanoma cases.

In a significant development, Moderna has secured FDA approval for its mRNA flu vaccine targeting individuals 50 and older, marking a pivotal moment in vaccine innovation. Concurrently, Medicover's divestment of its Indian hospital operations to KKR aligns with the firm's strategic focus.

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