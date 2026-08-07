Global Health Updates: Ebola, Skin Cancer Breakthroughs, and New Vaccine Approvals

Congolese health authorities are conducting screenings on over 300 passengers from a riverboat near Kinshasa as Ebola fears arise following a passenger's death. Officials have responded with a mobile lab to contain potential virus spread.

The FDA has approved Replimune's new skin cancer treatment, overcoming previous regulatory hurdles. The drug, now marketed as Tudriqev, offers a combination therapy with Opdivo for difficult advanced melanoma cases.

In a significant development, Moderna has secured FDA approval for its mRNA flu vaccine targeting individuals 50 and older, marking a pivotal moment in vaccine innovation. Concurrently, Medicover's divestment of its Indian hospital operations to KKR aligns with the firm's strategic focus.