Shakib Al Hasan: A Cricket Legend’s Tumultuous Journey Home

Shakib Al Hasan, former Bangladeshi cricket captain and ally of ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, seeks to return from his U.S. exile to face charges in Bangladesh, including murder. His return may test the current government's stance on Hasina's allies as Shakib aims for a farewell cricket series.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-08-2026 18:31 IST | Created: 07-08-2026 18:31 IST
Shakib Al Hasan: A Cricket Legend’s Tumultuous Journey Home
Shakib Al Hasan
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

Shakib Al Hasan, a towering figure in Bangladeshi cricket and ally of exiled former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, has expressed his willingness to return from the U.S. to face charges in Bangladesh.

The prominent cricketer, who has not retired internationally, seeks to compete in a farewell series and participate in the 2027 World Cup if the government can safeguard his security.

Shakib's case highlights the political ripples following Hasina's 2024 ousting, as numerous allies like him face criminal charges.

His potential return poses a challenge to the current administration's position towards figures from Hasina's era, and Shakib remains hopeful despite complications, including legal accusations and financial freeze.

The former player has reiterated his loyalty to Hasina's Awami League, dismissing suggestions to distance himself politically to smooth his return.

Shakib has also sought governmental intervention to dismiss fabricated charges and allow him a safe passage back to Bangladesh, stressing the intent to clear his name in court.

His return plans remain unfulfilled due to administrative resistance, previously being barred entry after a benign social media post.

As he awaits resolution, Shakib, living in the U.S., maintains his dedication to cricket but acknowledges the inevitable limits of age on his sporting career.

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