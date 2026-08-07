European Unity: Lucy Bronze Backs Boycott Over FIFA Dispute

England defender Lucy Bronze supports European players potentially boycotting FIFA competitions due to opposition against plans to sell a World Cup stake to private investors. UEFA maintains its threat to boycott despite FIFA Chief Infantino's apology. The dispute could affect upcoming European participation in FIFA events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-08-2026 18:31 IST | Created: 07-08-2026 18:31 IST
European Unity: Lucy Bronze Backs Boycott Over FIFA Dispute
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England's defender Lucy Bronze has expressed her support for a prospective boycott of FIFA competitions by European players, as a result of UEFA's opposition to FIFA President Gianni Infantino's tentative plans to sell a World Cup stake to private investors. Despite Infantino's apology, the 34-year-old Bronze emphasized the necessity of protecting the sport's long-term future.

Speaking before Chelsea's pre-season match in New Zealand, Bronze reiterated that European players' commitment extends beyond present concerns, aiming for the betterment of the sport for the next generations. Her comments emerged after UEFA confirmed its ongoing stance to potentially abstain from FIFA events, including the World Cup.

This dispute, particularly involving England, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland, and Ireland, may have significant ramifications for European teams scheduled for the 2027 Women's World Cup qualifiers. Despite FIFA abandoning its investment plans, UEFA demands further guarantees against similar future proposals, with the FIFA Under-20 Women's World Cup in Poland looming as an initial test.

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