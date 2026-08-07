Shakib Al Hasan's Uncertain Return: Cricket, Politics, and Justice

Bangladeshi cricket icon Shakib Al Hasan has expressed his readiness to return to his homeland from a two-year exile, provided the current government assures his safety. Charged with crimes like murder, Shakib hopes to bid farewell to international cricket, a return that hinges on political guarantees.

Shakib, a former ally of ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, has been living in the United States following Hasina's government being overthrown. The unrest led to numerous charges against her supporters, including Shakib, amidst a turbulent political landscape marked by threats and upheavals.

As political tensions persist, the 39-year-old cricketer is steadfast in his resolve. Despite potential risks, he wants to play a final series on home soil and contribute to his national team. His return would test the current administration's willingness to reconcile with figures from the previous regime.