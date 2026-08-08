Drone Intrusion: Explosive Entry into Bulgarian Airspace

A drone intrusion has sparked concerns as it entered Bulgarian airspace and exploded without causing casualties, according to Prime Minister Rumen Radev. The incident was reported by the Bulgarian News Agency.

The drone was seen at 0810 am local time (0500 GMT) before it detonated in a sunflower field near the border with Romania. Fortunately, there were no injuries or structural damage.

Authorities have cordoned off the area as investigations into the incident continue, ensuring public safety and addressing any potential threats.