Drone Intrusion: Explosive Entry into Bulgarian Airspace

A drone entered Bulgarian airspace and exploded in a sunflower field near the Romanian border on Saturday. Bulgarian Prime Minister Rumen Radev confirmed there were no casualties or infrastructure damage, according to the Bulgarian News Agency. The incident occurred at 0810 am local time, prompting a cordon of the area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-08-2026 16:05 IST | Created: 08-08-2026 16:05 IST
Drone Intrusion: Explosive Entry into Bulgarian Airspace
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  • Bulgaria

A drone intrusion has sparked concerns as it entered Bulgarian airspace and exploded without causing casualties, according to Prime Minister Rumen Radev. The incident was reported by the Bulgarian News Agency.

The drone was seen at 0810 am local time (0500 GMT) before it detonated in a sunflower field near the border with Romania. Fortunately, there were no injuries or structural damage.

Authorities have cordoned off the area as investigations into the incident continue, ensuring public safety and addressing any potential threats.

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