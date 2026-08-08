Andras Baka Nominated as Hungary's Next President
The Tisza party in Hungary has nominated Andras Baka, former head of the Supreme Court, as the country's next president. Baka's anticipated election is seen as a symbolic move by Prime Minister Peter Magyar to dismantle former Premier Viktor Orban's power strongholds.
- Country:
- Hungary
Hungary's Tisza party has put forward Andras Baka, previously the head of the Supreme Court, as their nominee for the presidency, according to a Facebook announcement by the party's parliamentary group on Saturday.
Baka is expected to be elected to the largely ceremonial role in an upcoming vote on Tuesday. This nomination is considered a symbolic maneuver by Prime Minister Peter Magyar to weaken the power bases established by former Premier Viktor Orban.
Magyar claims to have received strong electoral support to carry out this political shift, making Baka's anticipated presidency a significant move in the country's evolving political landscape.
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