In a concerning development, two drones were detected Thursday night flying over a German military base in the west, mere days after an explosive-laden drone was found near Leipzig/Halle airport. Authorities confirmed on Saturday the presence of these intrusions, highlighting the vulnerability of NATO airspace.

The German armed forces' spokesperson reported that the drones were observed around 10 PM at the Mechernich base in North Rhine-Westphalia, close to the Belgian border. The military police responded quickly, handing the investigation over to the local police in Euskirchen. No further details were disclosed.

German media reports indicate that Mechernich houses a highly secured underground storage facility for military equipment and spare parts, alongside a maintenance base for U.S. Patriot defense systems. The revelation of a drone near a Ukraine-bound, munition-loaded Antonov Airlines cargo plane at Leipzig/Halle has heightened airspace security concerns, as debates regarding NATO's strategic readiness, particularly Germany's, intensify. While no foreign entity has been blamed publicly, some German politicians are suggesting Russian involvement, which the Russian embassy in Berlin called a 'fabricated provocation.'