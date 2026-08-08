Strait Talks: Iran and Oman's Crucial Negotiation

Iran and Oman are on the brink of a pivotal agreement concerning control over the Strait of Hormuz, deemed crucial for resolving ongoing conflicts initiated in February by U.S. and Israeli military actions against Iran.

The strategic waterway, vital for global energy supplies, has been a focal point of tensions since then. According to Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi, reopening the strait relies on securing a U.S. commitment to compensate Iran as a part of wider negotiations with Oman on a temporary shipping route.

Meanwhile, the United Arab Emirates reported an Iranian missile attack on a UAE-affiliated oil carrier transiting the strait, illustrating the heightened tensions. U.S. officials have hinted that a deal could lead to lifting the blockade on Iranian ports and restoring oil traffic.