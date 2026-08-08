Ipswich Town Secures Serbian Midfielder: Sasa Lukic Signs Through 2030

Ipswich Town has signed Serbian midfielder Sasa Lukic on a contract running until 2030. Lukic joins from Fulham, and his acquisition is seen as a strong move by the newly-promoted Premier League club. The signing underscores the club's commitment to strengthening their squad for competitive gameplay in the league.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-08-2026 17:17 IST | Created: 08-08-2026 17:17 IST
Ipswich Town Secures Serbian Midfielder: Sasa Lukic Signs Through 2030
  • Country:
  • Serbia

In a strategic move to bolster their squad, Ipswich Town, newly-promoted to the Premier League, has secured the services of Serbian midfielder Sasa Lukic on a long-term contract valid until 2030.

Lukic, who arrives from Fulham, is expected to bring considerable skill and experience to the team's midfield lineup, enhancing their competitive edge.

This latest addition marks a significant step for Ipswich Town as they prepare for their Premier League campaign, aiming for strong performances and league sustainability.

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