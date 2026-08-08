Jorge Martin Breaks Silverstone Record: A MotoGP Triumph

Jorge Martin, riding for Aprilia, broke the Silverstone lap record to secure pole position for the British Grand Prix. Despite challenges and competition, Martin managed a time of 1:56.160. His remarkable performance leads the MotoGP standings, with close competition from Ai Ogura and other contenders in the championship.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-08-2026 17:28 IST | Created: 08-08-2026 17:28 IST
Jorge Martin Breaks Silverstone Record: A MotoGP Triumph
Jorge Martin
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Jorge Martin, racing for Aprilia, shattered the Silverstone lap record to seize pole position at the British Grand Prix. The Aprilia team dominated qualifying, locking out the front row.

Clocking an impressive one minute and 56.160 seconds, Martin expressed surprise and excitement over his achievement, noting improvements from previous performances.

With fellow riders Raul Fernandez and Ai Ogura completing the front row, the competition remains fierce as the championship battle tightens with only 24 points separating the top five riders.

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