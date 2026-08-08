Terrifying School Siege: A Day of Horror in Bangkok

A harrowing school shooting unfolded in Bangkok, where a 14-year-old student went on a rampage, killing eight people and wounding others. The tragedy, which started with the murder of his grandparents, sparked a debate over gun control. Police maneuvered quickly to end the crisis while students sought shelter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-08-2026 17:33 IST | Created: 08-08-2026 17:33 IST
Terrifying School Siege: A Day of Horror in Bangkok
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  • Country:
  • Thailand

Bangkok witnessed a nightmare on Friday as a teenager opened fire at Debsirin Nonthaburi School, killing three teachers and two school officials. The shooting spree, Thailand's deadliest since 2022, also resulted in numerous injuries, reigniting discussions on firearms regulation in Southeast Asia.

The incident began when the alleged shooter fatally shot his grandparents before heading to the school in a bus. There, chaos erupted as the student attacked, sending both students and staff into a state of panic, desperately seeking safety.

Throughout the 40-minute ordeal, communications with families were vital. Students used messaging apps to update on the shooter's proximity. Police swiftly intervened, leading to the gunman taking his own life. Families reunited in the aftermath, grateful for their survival amid the tragic events.

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