Terrifying School Siege: A Day of Horror in Bangkok

Bangkok witnessed a nightmare on Friday as a teenager opened fire at Debsirin Nonthaburi School, killing three teachers and two school officials. The shooting spree, Thailand's deadliest since 2022, also resulted in numerous injuries, reigniting discussions on firearms regulation in Southeast Asia.

The incident began when the alleged shooter fatally shot his grandparents before heading to the school in a bus. There, chaos erupted as the student attacked, sending both students and staff into a state of panic, desperately seeking safety.

Throughout the 40-minute ordeal, communications with families were vital. Students used messaging apps to update on the shooter's proximity. Police swiftly intervened, leading to the gunman taking his own life. Families reunited in the aftermath, grateful for their survival amid the tragic events.