Drone Explosion Near Bulgarian Border Raises Security Concerns
A drone exploded near Kardam, Bulgaria, after entering from Romanian airspace. Although no casualties occurred, the incident underscores concerns about drone incursions linked to the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Bulgarian Prime Minister Rumen Radev emphasized increased security measures and addressed challenges in drone detection and the delayed delivery of advanced radars.
- Country:
- Bulgaria
A drone intrusion from Romanian airspace into Bulgaria resulted in an explosion near the village of Kardam, according to Bulgarian Prime Minister Rumen Radev. No casualties or infrastructure damage occurred, but the incident underscores rising concerns over regional security.
The drone entered Bulgarian territory at 8:10 a.m. local time and detonated in a sunflower field a short distance from critical infrastructure, including the Bulgarian and Romanian compressor stations along the Trans-Balkan gas pipeline.
Radev noted the increasing frequency of such incursions, attributing them to tensions stemming from the Russia-Ukraine conflict. He announced plans to bolster security at strategic locations and improve border surveillance capabilities, highlighting the challenges of detecting and identifying drones.
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