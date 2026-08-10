Russia Destroys 285 Ukrainian Drones in 12 Hours

The Russian Defence Ministry announced on Sunday its air defense units have successfully intercepted and destroyed 285 Ukrainian drones over a 12-hour span. The incidents primarily occurred in central and western Russian regions, with additional activity noted in Bashkortostan.

This defense effort took place between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. Moscow time (0500-1700 GMT), showcasing significant engagement from Russian air defense systems in maintaining territorial integrity amid ongoing conflict.

Moscow's Mayor, Sergei Sobyanin, communicated through Telegram that five drones aimed at the capital were neutralized, highlighting a continued escalation in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, now spanning over four and a half years.