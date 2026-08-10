Russia Destroys 285 Ukrainian Drones in 12 Hours

The Russian Defence Ministry reported on Sunday that its air defense units intercepted and destroyed 285 Ukrainian drones within a 12-hour window. These incidents occurred mostly in central and western Russia, with some in Bashkortostan. The Mayor of Moscow confirmed the prevention of drone attacks on the capital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2026 00:58 IST | Created: 10-08-2026 00:58 IST
Russia Destroys 285 Ukrainian Drones in 12 Hours
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The Russian Defence Ministry announced on Sunday its air defense units have successfully intercepted and destroyed 285 Ukrainian drones over a 12-hour span. The incidents primarily occurred in central and western Russian regions, with additional activity noted in Bashkortostan.

This defense effort took place between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. Moscow time (0500-1700 GMT), showcasing significant engagement from Russian air defense systems in maintaining territorial integrity amid ongoing conflict.

Moscow's Mayor, Sergei Sobyanin, communicated through Telegram that five drones aimed at the capital were neutralized, highlighting a continued escalation in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, now spanning over four and a half years.

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