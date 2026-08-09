Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced that up to 50,000 North Korean soldiers will soon be deployed in Russia to aid a long-standing ally. This comes as Kyiv urges South Korea for crucial air defense support.

Zelenskiy made these revelations on social media, reporting a deployment number higher than his previous estimates. Insight into North Korea's missile presence in Ukraine was also hinted at, though specific locations were not disclosed. This military arrangement signals North Korea's expanding role in modern warfare, securing licenses and tools from Russia.

Amidst these developments, Ukraine is seeking closer ties with South Korea, stressing its need for enhanced air defenses and potential collaborations such as a Drone Deal. Meanwhile, Russia and North Korea reinforced their alliance with a partnership treaty that includes mutual assistance. North Korea has already contributed substantial military aid, including soldiers and munitions, to Russia's military initiatives.