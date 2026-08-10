BRS Alleges Massive Scam in Hyderabad's PM Ekta Mall Project

BRS leader KT Rama Rao has accused the Telangana government of financial misconduct in the PM Ekta Mall project tender in Hyderabad. He demands immediate tender cancellation and calls for an independent investigation. The project, worth over Rs 2,050 crore, involves potential misuse of public land and funds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2026 20:25 IST | Created: 10-08-2026 20:25 IST
BRS Alleges Massive Scam in Hyderabad's PM Ekta Mall Project
BRS Working President KT Rama Rao (KTR) (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President KT Rama Rao has leveled serious allegations of financial misconduct against the Congress-led Telangana government regarding the tender process for the planned PM Ekta Mall in Raidurg, Hyderabad. Rao has called for the immediate cancellation of the tender and an independent probe into the entire transaction to prevent potential misuse of public resources and funds.

In his official communication to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Rao implored the Centre to halt further disbursement of funds and intervention to avert any irreversible decision-making. Rao emphasized that the tender conditions favored a private developer disproportionately, risking public assets and Central financial assistance worth approximately Rs 2,059.81 crore.

The controversy stems from an alleged uneven distribution of commercial space, where the government's share is significantly lower compared to the private developer's entitlement. Rao insists that the consortium led by Vamsiram Builders & Developers Pvt. Ltd. and Aparna Infrahousing Pvt. Ltd. enjoy undue commercial benefits from public land and monetary support, necessitating transparency and accountability in the project's execution.

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