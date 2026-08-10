BRS Alleges Massive Scam in Hyderabad's PM Ekta Mall Project

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President KT Rama Rao has leveled serious allegations of financial misconduct against the Congress-led Telangana government regarding the tender process for the planned PM Ekta Mall in Raidurg, Hyderabad. Rao has called for the immediate cancellation of the tender and an independent probe into the entire transaction to prevent potential misuse of public resources and funds.

In his official communication to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Rao implored the Centre to halt further disbursement of funds and intervention to avert any irreversible decision-making. Rao emphasized that the tender conditions favored a private developer disproportionately, risking public assets and Central financial assistance worth approximately Rs 2,059.81 crore.

The controversy stems from an alleged uneven distribution of commercial space, where the government's share is significantly lower compared to the private developer's entitlement. Rao insists that the consortium led by Vamsiram Builders & Developers Pvt. Ltd. and Aparna Infrahousing Pvt. Ltd. enjoy undue commercial benefits from public land and monetary support, necessitating transparency and accountability in the project's execution.