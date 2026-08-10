Bezos and Saverin Join Forces to Invest in Liverpool FC
A consortium, including Jeff Bezos and Eduardo Saverin, is close to purchasing a one-third stake in Liverpool FC. Valued at approximately £4.4 billion, this deal marks significant growth under current owners Fenway Sports Group. Amid recent challenges, the investment aims to bolster Liverpool’s global dominance.
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A high-profile investment consortium featuring Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Facebook co-founder Eduardo Saverin is nearing an agreement to acquire a one-third stake in Liverpool Football Club, according to multiple media reports on Monday.
Led by Amit Bhatia, a seasoned figure linked to steel magnate Lakshmi Mittal, the group is poised to make a strategic minority investment in the iconic Premier League team. The consortium, reportedly in advanced discussions, could see Fenway Sports Group announce the deal later this week.
Valuing Liverpool at approximately £4.4 billion, this prospective deal highlights the club’s substantial appreciation under FSG ownership since 2010. The investment comes amidst a transitional phase, following managerial changes and player departures after last season’s unsatisfactory fifth-place finish.