Bezos and Saverin Join Forces to Invest in Liverpool FC

A high-profile investment consortium featuring Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Facebook co-founder Eduardo Saverin is nearing an agreement to acquire a one-third stake in Liverpool Football Club, according to multiple media reports on Monday.

Led by Amit Bhatia, a seasoned figure linked to steel magnate Lakshmi Mittal, the group is poised to make a strategic minority investment in the iconic Premier League team. The consortium, reportedly in advanced discussions, could see Fenway Sports Group announce the deal later this week.

Valuing Liverpool at approximately £4.4 billion, this prospective deal highlights the club’s substantial appreciation under FSG ownership since 2010. The investment comes amidst a transitional phase, following managerial changes and player departures after last season’s unsatisfactory fifth-place finish.