Devastating Earthquake Rocks Western Colombia: Over 20 Dead

A devastating earthquake, with a magnitude of 7.4, struck western Colombia, leading to the deaths of at least 22 individuals as per local authorities. The tremor resulted in the collapse of numerous buildings across several cities, thereby trapping a number of people in the rubble.

The most heavily affected city is Pereira, situated within Colombia's coffee-growing region, where 18 fatalities were reported. Manizales, a nearby city, witnessed the loss of three lives as buildings succumbed to the quake. In Buenaventura, a principal Pacific port, a building's collapse led to one confirmed death amid several being trapped.

Substantial destruction was noted in Cali, one of the largest urban centers in Colombia, where damage assessments reveal 25 collapsed structures. Efforts to rescue those trapped, including an elderly woman and a young girl, are ongoing. The earthquake's epicenter was detected near San Jose del Palmar in Choco Province, with widespread tremors felt across Colombia and as far as Venezuela.