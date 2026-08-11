Leadership Showdown: New Zealand's Political Crossroads

In a decisive move, New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon has called for an urgent in-person meeting with National Party lawmakers to address growing speculation about leadership change. This comes amid a turbulent period marked by public missteps and faltering economic recovery less than three months before elections.

Recent media reports suggest that National lawmakers have been discussing a potential leadership shift following Luxon's controversial comments and policy decisions. Among these was his suggestion for a referendum on the electoral system, which he mentioned without consulting his party, raising internal concerns.

The leadership meeting scheduled for Wednesday in Wellington will determine Luxon's political fate in light of worsening poll numbers and mounting economic challenges. As unemployment reaches its highest in over a decade, National Party support dwindles, and potential successors like Chris Bishop and Erica Stanford emerge, Luxon's prime ministership hangs in balance.