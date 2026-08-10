Deon Fourie's Triumphant Return: Rugby's Ageless Warrior Rejoins South Africa

South Africa has brought back 39-year-old Deon Fourie for the Rugby series against New Zealand. After a key role in the 2023 Rugby World Cup, Fourie returns following a standout performance for the Stormers despite a long-term injury. The series kicks off on August 22.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2026 18:03 IST | Created: 10-08-2026 18:03 IST
Deon Fourie's Triumphant Return: Rugby's Ageless Warrior Rejoins South Africa
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Veteran rugby player Deon Fourie is set to make a remarkable return to South Africa's squad for the upcoming Rugby series against New Zealand. The 39-year-old utility forward, renowned for his role in South Africa’s narrow 12-11 victory over the All Blacks in the 2023 Rugby World Cup, is back in action nearly three years later.

Despite not having played a test since his early appearance in the World Cup final due to an injury replacement, Fourie has proven his resilience with the Stormers. In a recent match against New Zealand, he impressed with his work-rate and impactful play, drawing high praise from his coach, John Dobson.

Fourie's commendable defensive efforts, including making three tackles in 15 seconds, were pivotal in the Stormers' engagement. The Springboks' upcoming encounters with New Zealand will span four tests, beginning in Johannesburg on August 22, with an additional match set in Baltimore, USA.

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