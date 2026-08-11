Trump's Secret Flight: An Iranian Threat and Air Force One Deception

In a dramatic revelation, the Washington Post reported that former U.S. President Donald Trump embarked on a clandestine flight from Turkey last month due to an assassination threat, while publicly it was believed he was aboard Air Force One.

Trump's unexpected use of an older Air Force One, while a newly upgraded Qatari-donated plane was on standby, raised questions regarding the plane's security capabilities and cost efficiency during escalating tensions with Iran.

Citing a credible threat, this operation mirrored a similar tactic used in 2000 for President Bill Clinton, with deception tactics to ensure Trump's security amid an intricate travel scenario involving British stops and media misdirection.