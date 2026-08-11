Tensions Rise as Trump Administration Revokes Over 175,000 Visas

The Trump administration has revoked more than 175,000 visas from foreign nationals in its ongoing immigration crackdown. The U.S. State Department stated the revocations were aimed at individuals who violated visa terms or posed national security threats. This move highlights the administration's strict immigration policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-08-2026 05:25 IST | Created: 11-08-2026 05:25 IST
Tensions Rise as Trump Administration Revokes Over 175,000 Visas
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The Trump administration has taken a significant step in its immigration enforcement efforts by revoking over 175,000 visas. The State Department announced the action, highlighting the administration's commitment to its immigration policies.

The targeted visas belong to individuals accused of violating visa terms, committing crimes, or posing threats to national security. This development comes as part of a broader strategy to tighten immigration controls under President Donald Trump's leadership.

This move underscores the ongoing controversies surrounding U.S. immigration policies, raising concerns among affected communities and advocacy groups.

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