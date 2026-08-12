Tensions Escalate as China Plans Naval Drills Near Taiwan

Taiwan's government has strongly criticized China's planned naval drills with the Indonesian navy off Taiwan's east coast, denouncing them as a dangerous act of provocation intended to imply territorial control over the waters.

This latest development arises amidst heightened tensions, as China, viewing Taiwan as its own territory, recently began conducting coast guard patrols in the same area, sparking concerns from Taipei and Western nations. China's defense ministry announced the drills, set for mid-August, marking an unusual move to conduct exercises with foreign navies near Taiwan.

In response, Taiwan’s Mainland Affairs Council described the drills as political manipulation, accusing China of trying to assert false jurisdiction. Taiwan reassures its commitment to safeguarding sovereignty and stability in the region, while Indonesia has yet to comment on the drills.