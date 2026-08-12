Tensions Escalate as China Plans Naval Drills Near Taiwan
Taiwan condemns China's planned naval drills with the Indonesian navy near Taiwan's east coast, calling it a provocative act aimed at projecting control over the waters. This exercise, considered a rare military maneuver, comes amid already strained relations and ongoing Chinese patrols in the region.
- Country:
- Taiwan
Taiwan's government has strongly criticized China's planned naval drills with the Indonesian navy off Taiwan's east coast, denouncing them as a dangerous act of provocation intended to imply territorial control over the waters.
This latest development arises amidst heightened tensions, as China, viewing Taiwan as its own territory, recently began conducting coast guard patrols in the same area, sparking concerns from Taipei and Western nations. China's defense ministry announced the drills, set for mid-August, marking an unusual move to conduct exercises with foreign navies near Taiwan.
In response, Taiwan’s Mainland Affairs Council described the drills as political manipulation, accusing China of trying to assert false jurisdiction. Taiwan reassures its commitment to safeguarding sovereignty and stability in the region, while Indonesia has yet to comment on the drills.
ALSO READ
-
Tensions Rise as Taiwan Condemns China-Indonesia Naval Drills
-
Tensions Escalate: Taiwan's Backlash Against Chinese-Indonesia Naval Drills
-
Tensions Rise: Taiwan Denounces Chinese-Indonesian Naval Drills
-
AI Weather Models Advance as China Enhances Forecast Accuracy
-
AI Pioneers: Transforming Weather Forecasting in China