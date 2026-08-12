Tensions Escalate: North Korea's Missile Provocation Amidst Military Drills

North Korea launched a ballistic missile into the sea off the Korean Peninsula's east coast, prompting strong condemnation from South Korea and Japan. The launch occurred just before planned joint military exercises between South Korea and the U.S. The international community continues to denounce Pyongyang's provocative actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2026 05:45 IST | Created: 12-08-2026 05:45 IST
Tensions Escalate: North Korea's Missile Provocation Amidst Military Drills
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In a move that heightens tensions in the region, North Korea launched a ballistic missile toward the sea off the Korean Peninsula's east coast on Wednesday, according to South Korean and Japanese authorities.

As Seoul and Washington prepare for joint military exercises, both nations condemned the launch. South Korea's Office of National Security held an emergency meeting, expressing concern over the repeated missile launches.

The missile reached a maximum altitude of 90 km before landing outside Japan's EEZ. Japan's Defence Minister Shinjiro Koizumi expressed strong condemnation and filed formal protests through diplomatic channels.

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