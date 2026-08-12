Tensions Escalate: North Korea's Missile Provocation Amidst Military Drills

In a move that heightens tensions in the region, North Korea launched a ballistic missile toward the sea off the Korean Peninsula's east coast on Wednesday, according to South Korean and Japanese authorities.

As Seoul and Washington prepare for joint military exercises, both nations condemned the launch. South Korea's Office of National Security held an emergency meeting, expressing concern over the repeated missile launches.

The missile reached a maximum altitude of 90 km before landing outside Japan's EEZ. Japan's Defence Minister Shinjiro Koizumi expressed strong condemnation and filed formal protests through diplomatic channels.