Darline Graham Advances in Senate Race
Darline Graham, sister of Lindsey Graham, has advanced to the runoff election for the Republican U.S. Senate nomination in South Carolina. According to U.S. media projections, she will be one of two candidates in the runoff taking place in August since no candidate achieved over 50% of the vote.
- Country:
- United States
Darline Graham, sister of Senator Lindsey Graham, has made her way to the runoff for the Republican U.S. Senate nomination in South Carolina. This development comes after U.S. media outlets projected the results on Tuesday.
Graham will be among two candidates advancing to face off in the upcoming runoff election this August. No candidate managed to secure more than 50% of the votes, necessitating a second round of voting.
Graham's advancement indicates a competitive political race in South Carolina, with significant implications for the Republican party's hopes in the Senate.
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