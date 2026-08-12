Victory March: Al-Ittihad and Pakhtakor Triumph in Asian Champions League Playoffs

Former champions Al-Ittihad and Pakhtakor claimed their spots in the Asian Champions League group stage with decisive victories. Al-Ittihad defeated Al-Jazira 4-1, while Pakhtakor overcame Al-Hussein 3-0. The league phase starts on September 14, with a new format of 32 teams vying for the championship.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2026 05:44 IST | Created: 12-08-2026 05:44 IST
Victory March: Al-Ittihad and Pakhtakor Triumph in Asian Champions League Playoffs
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  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates
  • Uzbekistan
  • Jordan
  • Netherlands
  • Saudi Arabia
  • Japan
  • South Korea

Al-Ittihad and Pakhtakor, both former champions, celebrated resounding playoff victories to secure their positions in the Asian Champions League group stage.

Steven Bergwijn starred for Al-Ittihad, netting twice early on, while Pakhtakor rode on Dostonbek Khamdamov’s brilliance for a 3-0 win.

The expanded league phase, featuring 32 teams, kicks off on September 14, leading to the finals in Saudi Arabia. Current titleholders, Al-Ahli, remain a formidable challenge.

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