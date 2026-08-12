Victory March: Al-Ittihad and Pakhtakor Triumph in Asian Champions League Playoffs

Al-Ittihad and Pakhtakor, both former champions, celebrated resounding playoff victories to secure their positions in the Asian Champions League group stage.

Steven Bergwijn starred for Al-Ittihad, netting twice early on, while Pakhtakor rode on Dostonbek Khamdamov’s brilliance for a 3-0 win.

The expanded league phase, featuring 32 teams, kicks off on September 14, leading to the finals in Saudi Arabia. Current titleholders, Al-Ahli, remain a formidable challenge.