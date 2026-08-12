Darline Graham's Political Journey: From Brother's Legacy to Own Bid

Darline Graham, appointed by Governor Henry McMaster to complete her late brother Lindsey Graham's Senate term, seeks a full term as a U.S. Senator. Endorsed by President Trump, Graham faces criticism for lacking political experience. Her rivals anticipate a runoff, reflecting a potential shift in South Carolina politics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2026 05:17 IST | Created: 12-08-2026 05:17 IST
Darline Graham's Political Journey: From Brother's Legacy to Own Bid
  • Country:
  • United States

Darline Graham, appointed to finish her late brother Senator Lindsey Graham's term, is vying for a full term as U.S. Senator in South Carolina, supported by President Trump. Despite the endorsement, Graham faces pushback for her political inexperience, with rivals expecting a runoff in this closely watched race.

This Republican primary pits Graham against notable figures, including U.S. Representatives Ralph Norman and Russell Fry. Former Governor Mark Sanford and Greenville businessman Mark Lynch are also in the fray. The winners, if no clear majority emerges, will proceed to a runoff against seasoned opponents, reflecting the state's dynamic political landscape.

The Republican majority's hold in Congress is crucial, but Trump's influence is being scrutinized as similar political battles unfold across states like Alabama. The outcome of these elections could significantly impact the congressional balance, emphasizing shifting voter sentiments in the South.

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