Shelton Shines at Canadian Open, Nakashima and Jodar Advance

Ben Shelton delivered an impressive performance at the Canadian Open, defeating Jakub Mensik to reach the semi-finals, boosting his momentum for the U.S. Open. Meanwhile, Brandon Nakashima and Rafael Jodar also advanced to the semi-finals, each securing their career-first Masters 1000 appearances with remarkable victories.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2026 06:07 IST | Created: 12-08-2026 06:07 IST
Shelton Shines at Canadian Open, Nakashima and Jodar Advance
Ben Shelton
  • Country:
  • United States

On Tuesday, Ben Shelton showcased one of the most impressive performances in his career by defeating Jakub Mensik with a commanding 6-3, 6-1 victory, propelling him into the Canadian Open semi-finals.

The American, known for his powerful serves and aggressive play, capitalized on his hard court prowess, allowing him only three unforced errors throughout the match.

Meanwhile, Brandon Nakashima and Rafael Jodar also advanced, reaching their first Masters 1000 semi-finals, with Nakashima overcoming Luciano Darderi and Jodar defeating Arthur Fils.

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