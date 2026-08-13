Rising CDS Spreads in the AI Sector: A Financial Time Bomb?

Investors are growing anxious as U.S. tech giants, heavily invested in AI, accumulate an enormous debt burden. To hedge against possible defaults, credit default swap (CDS) spreads are on the rise, though the risk of an immediate credit event remains distant.

Despite the surging borrowing costs, evidenced by CDS widening, the market indicates skepticism about an actual default. These financial instruments serve as a hedge against heightened risks stemming from increased AI sector exposure.

With major players issuing substantial bonds yet sustaining cash flow challenges, questions loom about their financial strategies. Nonetheless, these companies have historically met their debt obligations, suggesting market behaviors may be speculative rather than indicative.