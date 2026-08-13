Malawi's Historic World Cup Journey: A Testament to FIFA's African Investment

Malawi's qualification for the 2027 Women's World Cup highlights FIFA President Gianni Infantino's successful investment in African football. Despite past controversies, Malawi FA President Fleetwood Haiya supports Infantino due to his efforts in promoting equal opportunities and infrastructure improvements for African nations in the sport.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2026 05:11 IST | Created: 13-08-2026 05:11 IST
Malawi's Historic World Cup Journey: A Testament to FIFA's African Investment
Infantino
  • Country:
  • Malawi

Malawi's unprecedented qualification for the 2027 Women's World Cup is credited to FIFA's investment in African football under President Gianni Infantino. The country's Football Association President, Fleetwood Haiya, asserts that Infantino's focus on leveling the playing field has been instrumental in their success.

Haiya praises Infantino for prioritizing football development in undervalued associations, citing the decision to withdraw proposals that could detract from supporting poorer member associations. His unwavering loyalty to Infantino is based on shared values, promoting grassroots and women's football across Malawi.

Infantino’s past proposal for a significant financial boost could transform Malawian football by addressing infrastructure challenges. As FIFA elections approach, Haiya is open to challengers but remains supportive of Infantino's management, appreciating his efforts in fostering football equality and development.

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