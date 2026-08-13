Colombia's New President Faces Earthquake Aftermath As First Test

Colombia's President Abelardo De La Espriella has pledged to set up an emergency fund in the wake of a powerful earthquake that claimed 265 lives and left nearly 500 missing. The disaster has caused significant damage to hospitals, schools, homes, and infrastructure in western Colombia.

Rescue workers are moving against time, particularly in Cali, to save lives as the critical 72-hour window for finding survivors narrows. In a heartfelt scene, families anxiously await news of their loved ones amid ongoing rescue efforts.

The earthquake is a significant challenge for De La Espriella, inaugurated just three days before the crisis. His administration must balance immediate rescue operations with long-term recovery strategies, even as external aid offers arrive and normal operations in crucial sectors, like coffee exports, continue.