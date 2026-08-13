Tensions Over Ceuta and Melilla: The Age-old Sovereignty Dispute
Tensions between Spain and Morocco have resurfaced over the status of the North African cities of Ceuta and Melilla. Morocco reasserted its claims over the enclaves, which Spain firmly denies. Spanish officials stress these cities are integral to Spain, following a border crisis with thousands of migrants crossing into Ceuta.
- Country:
- Morocco
The longstanding sovereignty dispute over Ceuta and Melilla has been reignited, as Moroccan Justice Minister Abdellatif Ouahbi reasserted Rabat's claim over the Spanish territories during an interview with Asharq TV. Ouahbi emphasized Morocco's intention to resolve the issue through dialogue.
Spain, however, maintains its stance that the enclaves are unequivocally Spanish, with historical ties dating back to the 15th and 17th centuries. Defense Minister Margarita Robles stated in Ceuta that any intrusion on these territories is an attack on Spain as a whole.
While praising Morocco's cooperation post-border crisis, Spain's Foreign Ministry avowed that its territorial integrity would not be contested. Meanwhile, Morocco has heightened border security, warning against any further mass crossing attempts, emphasizing the dangers involved.