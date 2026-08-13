Tensions Over Ceuta and Melilla: The Age-old Sovereignty Dispute

The longstanding sovereignty dispute over Ceuta and Melilla has been reignited, as Moroccan Justice Minister Abdellatif Ouahbi reasserted Rabat's claim over the Spanish territories during an interview with Asharq TV. Ouahbi emphasized Morocco's intention to resolve the issue through dialogue.

Spain, however, maintains its stance that the enclaves are unequivocally Spanish, with historical ties dating back to the 15th and 17th centuries. Defense Minister Margarita Robles stated in Ceuta that any intrusion on these territories is an attack on Spain as a whole.

While praising Morocco's cooperation post-border crisis, Spain's Foreign Ministry avowed that its territorial integrity would not be contested. Meanwhile, Morocco has heightened border security, warning against any further mass crossing attempts, emphasizing the dangers involved.