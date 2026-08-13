Malawi's Unstoppable Quest: A Historic Run to the Women's Africa Cup of Nations Final

In a remarkable display of talent and determination, Malawi's women's football team has advanced to the final of the Women's Africa Cup of Nations. They secured their place by defeating Algeria 3-1 on Wednesday, continuing their impressive journey in the tournament.

Mali's path to the final saw them defeating heavyweights like Nigeria in the group stage and Ghana in the quarter-finals. This achievement not only highlights their prowess but also secures their qualification for next year's Women's World Cup in Brazil.

Meanwhile, Cameroon clinched their spot in the final by edging Morocco in a tense penalty shootout after a goalless draw. The showdown scheduled for Sunday in Rabat will mark the crowning of a new African champion, adding another chapter to the continent's rich football history.