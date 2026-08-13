Malawi's Unstoppable Quest: A Historic Run to the Women's Africa Cup of Nations Final

Malawi's women's football team secured their spot in the final of the Women's Africa Cup of Nations by defeating Algeria 3-1. This upset places them against Cameroon, who beat hosts Morocco on penalties. Malawi had previously defeated champions Nigeria, advancing as first-time finalists in the tournament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2026 05:07 IST | Created: 13-08-2026 05:07 IST
Malawi's Unstoppable Quest: A Historic Run to the Women's Africa Cup of Nations Final
  • Country:
  • Malawi

In a remarkable display of talent and determination, Malawi's women's football team has advanced to the final of the Women's Africa Cup of Nations. They secured their place by defeating Algeria 3-1 on Wednesday, continuing their impressive journey in the tournament.

Mali's path to the final saw them defeating heavyweights like Nigeria in the group stage and Ghana in the quarter-finals. This achievement not only highlights their prowess but also secures their qualification for next year's Women's World Cup in Brazil.

Meanwhile, Cameroon clinched their spot in the final by edging Morocco in a tense penalty shootout after a goalless draw. The showdown scheduled for Sunday in Rabat will mark the crowning of a new African champion, adding another chapter to the continent's rich football history.

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