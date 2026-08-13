Secret Flight: How a Missile Threat Altered President Trump's Travel Plans

A potential missile threat prompted an unprecedented security operation during President Donald Trump's recent visit to Turkey. According to sources, the Secret Service deemed the threat credible, leading them to discreetly switch the President to a smaller government jet.

On the final day of Trump's trip for a NATO summit, heightened tensions with Iran compounded the situation. The Secret Service acted swiftly to protect the U.S. President, despite the lack of time to fully prepare, according to a well-informed source.

Concern about new heat-seeking missiles, believed to be harder to detect, underscored the dramatic measures. Some media figures raised questions about the potential risks faced by journalists who remained on the decoy Air Force One. Turkish officials provided no immediate comment.