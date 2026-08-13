Mystery Unveiled: Air Force One's Secret Swap

In an unexpected twist at the NATO Summit in Ankara, President Trump announced on Truth Social that he would send the presidential plane ahead to England, raising speculation about a potential security threat.

The shift from protocol left reporters guessing, as theories swirled about Iran plotting an assassination due to ongoing tensions. Trump's comments during the summit further fueled these theories.

What emerged weeks later was a covert operation involving a plane swap, executed due to security concerns, illustrating the ever-present risks surrounding presidential travel and the complex measures taken to ensure safety.