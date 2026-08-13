Battle Begins: Pat Cummins Leads Australia Against Bangladesh

In a crucial clash, Australia’s captain Pat Cummins won the toss, opting to take the bat first against Bangladesh during the series-opening Test in Darwin.

The strategic decision by Cummins underscores the importance of leveraging early innings conditions in what promises to be a gripping encounter between the two cricketing nations.

This much-anticipated face-off marks a significant test of prowess as both teams aim to make their mark during the series opener.