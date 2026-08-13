Secret Switcheroo: Air Force One Decoy Operation in Turkey

A credible threat involving a shoulder-fired missile led to a covert operation, moving President Trump to a smaller jet during his visit to Turkey for the NATO summit. The Secret Service, without prior notice, initiated the switch to ensure his safety amidst heightened tensions with Iran.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2026 01:29 IST | Created: 13-08-2026 01:29 IST
Secret Switcheroo: Air Force One Decoy Operation in Turkey
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A credible missile threat prompted a covert operation involving President Donald Trump's transportation during his recent trip to Turkey, according to a source familiar with the matter. The Secret Service secretly moved Trump to a smaller government jet from Air Force One on the final day of his visit amid elevated tensions with Iran.

The security switch occurred on July 8 as the president prepared to depart Turkey after attending the NATO summit in Ankara. Employing a catering truck, Trump and a small group of aides discreetly transitioned to a nondescript C-32A jet, while the iconic Air Force One flew separately, the source noted.

The Secret Service's decision followed intelligence of a shoulder-fired missile threat, possibly involving a new heat-seeking missile type, demanding discretion and rapid response. The New York Times reported the potential for threats recognized by Iranian intelligence, increasing the operation's urgency and secrecy.

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