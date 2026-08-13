Secret Switcheroo: Air Force One Decoy Operation in Turkey

A credible missile threat prompted a covert operation involving President Donald Trump's transportation during his recent trip to Turkey, according to a source familiar with the matter. The Secret Service secretly moved Trump to a smaller government jet from Air Force One on the final day of his visit amid elevated tensions with Iran.

The security switch occurred on July 8 as the president prepared to depart Turkey after attending the NATO summit in Ankara. Employing a catering truck, Trump and a small group of aides discreetly transitioned to a nondescript C-32A jet, while the iconic Air Force One flew separately, the source noted.

The Secret Service's decision followed intelligence of a shoulder-fired missile threat, possibly involving a new heat-seeking missile type, demanding discretion and rapid response. The New York Times reported the potential for threats recognized by Iranian intelligence, increasing the operation's urgency and secrecy.