Tight Race: Sweden's Political Power Struggle Ahead of Elections

Sweden heads towards pivotal elections with the ruling right-wing government trailing the centre-left opposition, according to a recent poll. Social Democrats leader Magdalena Andersson could become prime minister again, as support for opposition parties grows. Key election issues include the cost of living, security, immigration, crime, and energy supply.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2026 14:09 IST | Created: 13-08-2026 14:09 IST
Tight Race: Sweden's Political Power Struggle Ahead of Elections
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  • Country:
  • Sweden

The latest opinion poll indicates a narrowing gap between Sweden's ruling right-wing coalition government and the leading centre-left opposition as the upcoming parliamentary election approaches. Slated for September 13, the elections spotlight crucial issues like cost of living, security, immigration, crime, and energy supply.

Social Democrats leader Magdalena Andersson, poised to replace Moderate Party's Ulf Kristersson as prime minister, spearheads the largest opposition party, showing support of 50.6% against the current government's 46.9%. A mere 2.4% backing for the junior coalition member, the Liberals, jeopardizes the government's continuity.

Potential shifts in power dynamics could see increased welfare spending without significant changes in immigration or defense policies. The Sweden Democrats, with 20.2% backing, aim for key ministerial positions, should the right-wing bloc prevail. These electoral shifts may recalibrate Sweden's political landscape if Andersson's bloc emerges victorious.

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