Shein's Legal Setback: Temu Wins London Copyright Battle

Online fast-fashion platform Shein lost its lawsuit in London against rival Temu, over allegations of copyright infringement related to product photographs. Shein accused Temu of exploiting its images on a large scale to promote similar products. However, Judge Kelyn Bacon ruled against Shein's copyright claims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2026 15:11 IST | Created: 13-08-2026 15:11 IST
Shein's Legal Setback: Temu Wins London Copyright Battle
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Shein, the online fast-fashion powerhouse, faced a legal defeat in London as it lost a copyright infringement case against its competitor, Temu.

The lawsuit centered on claims that Temu utilized Shein's product images to boost its own marketing efforts, while Shein accused Temu of large-scale copyright violations to gain leverage.

Despite Shein's arguments, the court ruled in Temu's favor, with Judge Kelyn Bacon dismissing the infringement claims, marking a significant moment in the competitive fast-fashion industry.

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