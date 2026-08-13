Shein's Legal Setback: Temu Wins London Copyright Battle
Online fast-fashion platform Shein lost its lawsuit in London against rival Temu, over allegations of copyright infringement related to product photographs. Shein accused Temu of exploiting its images on a large scale to promote similar products. However, Judge Kelyn Bacon ruled against Shein's copyright claims.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Shein, the online fast-fashion powerhouse, faced a legal defeat in London as it lost a copyright infringement case against its competitor, Temu.
The lawsuit centered on claims that Temu utilized Shein's product images to boost its own marketing efforts, while Shein accused Temu of large-scale copyright violations to gain leverage.
Despite Shein's arguments, the court ruled in Temu's favor, with Judge Kelyn Bacon dismissing the infringement claims, marking a significant moment in the competitive fast-fashion industry.