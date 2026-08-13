Shein's Legal Setback: Temu Wins London Copyright Battle

Shein, the online fast-fashion powerhouse, faced a legal defeat in London as it lost a copyright infringement case against its competitor, Temu.

The lawsuit centered on claims that Temu utilized Shein's product images to boost its own marketing efforts, while Shein accused Temu of large-scale copyright violations to gain leverage.

Despite Shein's arguments, the court ruled in Temu's favor, with Judge Kelyn Bacon dismissing the infringement claims, marking a significant moment in the competitive fast-fashion industry.