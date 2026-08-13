Etna Eruption Grounds Flights in Peak Travel Season

Flights at Catania Airport in Sicily will remain suspended until early Friday due to ash from Mount Etna's ongoing eruption, forcing hundreds of flights to be canceled or rerouted over the past week.

Catania, Italy's fifth-busiest airport, has advised passengers to check their flight status before heading to the airport. These restrictions come during the peak summer holiday season, affecting thousands and straining other airports in Sicily.

Marco Viccaro, president of the Italian Volcanological Association, noted that the volcanic activity, which began on August 6, is more intense than before, leading to increased ash production and significant disruptions to air traffic at Catania.