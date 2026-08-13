Infantino Supported by Arab Football Chiefs Amid FIFA Investment Controversy
In a recent controversy, FIFA President Gianni Infantino has gained the backing of six Arab national football associations despite facing criticism for a failed private investment plan. Though support was withdrawn by some regions, the Arab leaders reaffirm their trust in his leadership, indicating complexity in upcoming FIFA elections.
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- Switzerland
FIFA President Gianni Infantino has found support from the heads of six Arab national football associations, even as he faces criticism over a failed private investment plan. Including Qatar and Morocco — co-hosts for the 2030 World Cup — the supportive federations released a joint statement endorsing his leadership.
Infantino had come under fire from UEFA, AFC, and CONCACAF, which called for his resignation after his proposal to sell 20% of World Cup commercial rights to private investors was scrapped. Despite this backlash, the group of Arab federation leaders praised his efforts in advancing global football.
Meanwhile, the Football Association of Ireland joined other federations in withdrawing support for Infantino, raising questions about governance and transparency. Infantino needs a simple majority of votes in the upcoming election but faces a complex path with federations divided on his leadership.
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