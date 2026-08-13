Ukrainian Drone Strike Forces Orsk Refinery Shutdown

An oil refinery in Orsk, Russia, has shut down after a Ukrainian drone strike, with repairs potentially taking up to six months, the regional governor announced on Thursday.

Governor Yevgeny Solntsev indicated that shrapnel damaged crucial infrastructure, and sanctions have complicated the repair process, necessitating external fuel supplies for the region.

This incident forms part of Ukraine's intensified campaign against Russian oil sites, aimed at raising war costs for Moscow. Fuel shortages are anticipated, though the situation remains under control, with priorities set for emergency vehicles.