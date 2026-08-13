European Shares Hold Steady Amid Inflation Jitters and Geo-Political Tensions

European shares edged cautiously on Thursday, with investors keeping a close eye on the upcoming euro zone inflation data expected to influence future market trajectories. The pan-European STOXX 600 wrapped up the day nearly unchanged at 659.24, slightly retracting from previous record peaks.

European companies are experiencing a profitable earnings season, driven by soaring commodity prices due to the ongoing Middle East conflict. 'The earnings outlook is drastically different and positive compared to recent years, propelling European equities forward,' remarked Joost Van Leenders, a senior investment strategist at Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management. Yet, ongoing geopolitical tensions continue to stoke investor uncertainty, particularly surrounding the Strait of Hormuz's crucial role in global energy distribution.

'The challenge lies in price assessments amid the volatile Middle East situation,' commented David Morrison, senior analyst at Trade Nation, as Brent crude futures slipped 0.7% on expectations of dwindling global demand. With energy and basic resources sectors struggling, market attention now turns to euro zone inflation data for potential insights into the European Central Bank's monetary strategies.